An R-Rated Cut Of The Invitation Will Eventually Be Released [Exclusive]

A new take on the Dracula mythos has swept its way into theaters in Jessica M. Thompson's "The Invitation." Serving as a modern-day "Brides of Dracula" type of origin story, viewers are whisked away to the English countryside to follow Evie's (Nathalie Emmanuel) journey in meeting her incredibly wealthy long-lost relatives after discovering a match via a DNA testing service. Things start off awkwardly, with the host, Walter (an ultra-sus Thomas Doherty), finding ways get under Evie's skin.

Of course, what happens is a worst-case scenario. Spoiler alert, but the relatives are all morally compromised individuals in support of maintaining their wealth and good fortune via courting a vampiric beastie. What's a little sacrifice in exchange for maintaining appearances, am I right? That said, the sacrificial blood and gore viewers might expect, especially in the film's final act, is greatly reduced.

This is in part due to the film's PG-13 rating, which comes with significant restrictions. While it might have neutered the full potential of horror written into "The Invitation," as it stands now, the film easily can serve as a gateway into the modern Gothic. Everyone needs a safe introductory point, after all, before they can move on to films like "Crimson Peak."

For horror fans, though, some hope remains. In /Film's exclusive interview with Thompson, an R-rated version of "The Invitation" may scratch the horror itch of some viewers. But what all does it entail?