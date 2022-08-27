An R-Rated Cut Of The Invitation Will Eventually Be Released [Exclusive]
A new take on the Dracula mythos has swept its way into theaters in Jessica M. Thompson's "The Invitation." Serving as a modern-day "Brides of Dracula" type of origin story, viewers are whisked away to the English countryside to follow Evie's (Nathalie Emmanuel) journey in meeting her incredibly wealthy long-lost relatives after discovering a match via a DNA testing service. Things start off awkwardly, with the host, Walter (an ultra-sus Thomas Doherty), finding ways get under Evie's skin.
Of course, what happens is a worst-case scenario. Spoiler alert, but the relatives are all morally compromised individuals in support of maintaining their wealth and good fortune via courting a vampiric beastie. What's a little sacrifice in exchange for maintaining appearances, am I right? That said, the sacrificial blood and gore viewers might expect, especially in the film's final act, is greatly reduced.
This is in part due to the film's PG-13 rating, which comes with significant restrictions. While it might have neutered the full potential of horror written into "The Invitation," as it stands now, the film easily can serve as a gateway into the modern Gothic. Everyone needs a safe introductory point, after all, before they can move on to films like "Crimson Peak."
For horror fans, though, some hope remains. In /Film's exclusive interview with Thompson, an R-rated version of "The Invitation" may scratch the horror itch of some viewers. But what all does it entail?
Blood, sex, music, baby!
While "The Invitation" was shot with a rating in mind, according to Jessica M. Thompson, what was left on the cutting room floor was enough to create an R-rated version of the film. "There's more gore, there's more blood in the R version," the director shared as she broke down the main differences between the two cuts. "There is more swearing, and there is the sex scene [which] is five times longer."
Thompson did find the task of keeping the PG-13 rating in mind interesting because she couldn't rely on elements like blood and gore to keep the audience in suspense. It forced the team to get creative and work around the restrictions placed on them. As a fan of PG-13 horror films like "A Quiet Place," she's all for horror films that open things up for the audience. That said, she has nothing against R ratings. As she so eloquently put it, "The right amount of gore and the right amount of blood is also something that I admire."
Given the film's final act and the chemistry between Nathalie Emmanuel's Evie and Thomas Doherty's Walter, adding the cut elements back into the film is likely to give it more connective horror tissue while still fully leaning into the story's Gothic elements. It likely won't be enough for hardcore horror fans, but for us Gothic fans, "The Invitation" will probably still hit all the buttons it hits in the PG-13 version.