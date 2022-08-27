Many Paintings And Artifacts In The Invitation Have A Hidden Meaning [Exclusive]

In "Army of Thieves," Nathalie Emmanuel played a jewel thief in a zombie-adjacent world, but in "The Invitation," she's no longer content to be carrying out heists on the sidelines while monsters run amok elsewhere. "The Invitation" puts her right down in the thick of things with a "sexy aristocrat" in the countryside, per the official synopsis. The familiar "Dracula" setup betrays the film's not-so-secret vampire recipe, which is further bolstered by the appearance of fangs and blood-drinking and the name-dropping of Bram Stoker characters in the trailer for "The Invitation."

Emmanuel stars in "The Invitation" as Evie, a woman without family who discovers through a DNA test that she has a long-lost cousin, "the whitest man" her friend has ever seen. She responds to a wedding invite from him in order to learn about her family history, but as it turns out, her family tree may be something of an evergreen, while the enigmatic Walter (Thomas Doherty) may have her in mind as his immortal bride-to-be.

In /Film's interview with "The Invitation" director Jessica Thompson, the filmmaker discussed her approach to interior decoration vis-a-vis centuries-old vampires, saying: