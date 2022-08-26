How Idris Elba Made George Miller Rethink How To Shoot Three Thousand Years Of Longing [Exclusive]

Based on the 1994 A.S. Byatt short story "The Djinn in the Nightingale's Eye," George Miller's new film "Three Thousand Years of Longing" — in theaters on August 26 in the United States — stars Idris Elba as Byatt's titular djinn who appears to a human scholar named Alithea (Tilda Swinton) to grant her wishes in exchange for his freedom. "The Djinn in the Nightingale's Eye" appeared in a collection of similar short stories that draw heavily from ancient texts and folk tales, linking up themes and characters from works such as the "Epic of Gilgamesh," "One Thousand and One Nights," and "The Canterbury Tales," as well as the works of William Shakespeare, and the myth of Cybele. Miller seemingly matched Byatt's thematic links by including multiple flashback scenes wherein the djinn interacts with figures of the distant past.

The central narrative of Miller's film takes place in a single hotel room in Istanbul, and the bulk of the present-day action is a mere conversation between a highly educated human and an antediluvian magical being.

In a /Film interview, Miller, talking to Emma Stefansky, discussed shooting "Three Thousand Years of Longing" and how Elba, enthused to be a part of the project from the start, made a simple request that Miller hadn't considered. Elba wanted the scenes in the ancient past to be filmed prior to the scenes in the modern day.