George Miller Knew Immediately He Wanted Tilda Swinton And Idris Elba To Star In Three Thousand Years Of Longing

While watching various George Miller movies from the outside looking in will likely cultivate a healthy respect for the director's casting eye, those who've read Kyle Buchanan's "Blood, Sweat & Chrome: The Wild and True Story of Mad Max: Fury Road" oral history have an even deeper appreciation for the esteemed filmmaker's process. After all, just imagine meeting the enormous task of having to fill Mel Gibson's shoes for the character of Max Rockatansky (to say nothing of casting Gibson in the first place with the original "Mad Max") and deciding to take a leap of faith on, at the time, an up-and-coming Tom Hardy. From Hardy to Charlize Theron to Nicholas Hoult — the latter of whom even Miller had initially dismissed — the director went above and beyond to remind audiences that he might very well be second to none when it comes to pinpointing his lead actors.

"Three Thousand Years of Longing," based on a short story titled "The Djinn In The Nightingale's Eye" by A.S. Byatt, will mark Miller's first feature since "Fury Road." According to /Film's Rafael Motamayor in his review, the film doesn't just live up to the hype, but exceeds it. Though such an unwieldy production could've fallen apart in lesser hands, many of the contributing factors to making the film work fall on the shoulders of both Tilda Swinton and Idris Elba, cast as Dr. Alithea Binnie and a mystical, wish-granting Djinn, respectively. "Three Thousand Years of Longing" first captured Miller's imagination back in the 1990s, and it took no time at all for Miller to be convinced that Elba and Swinton were the best actors for the job.