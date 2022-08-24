Superhero Bits: Glen Powell On Cyclops Rumors, Gotham Knights Reveals Its Villains & More
(Superhero Bits is a collection of stories, updates, and videos about anything and everything inspired by the comics of Marvel, DC, and more. For comic book movies, TV shows, merchandise, events, and whatever catches our eye, this is the place to find anything that falls through the cracks.)
In this edition of Superhero Bits:
-
"Gotham Knights" gets a new villain-heavy trailer.
-
The Spider-Verse may be doomed in Marvel Comics.
-
"Titans" season 3 is making its way to Blu-ray.
-
Glen Powell weighs in on those Cyclops rumors.
-
All that and more!
Spider-Man: Blue is getting a deluxe hardcover from Marvel next year
Next year, enjoy one of the most poignant Spidey stories ever told all over again in the 'Jeph Loeb & Tim Sale: Spider-Man Gallery Edition Hardcover.' Experience this Spider-Man saga in July 2023: https://t.co/IOuLh61pTe pic.twitter.com/wLwXFh8UIB— Spider-Man (@SpiderMan) August 23, 2022
"Spider-Man: Blue" is widely considered to be one of the greatest stories ever told involving Peter Parker. Now, Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale's beloved story is getting a deluxe hardcover treatment from Marvel Comics. In July 2023, the "Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale: Spider-Man Gallery Edition Hardcover" will hit shelves, and the publisher has revealed the above cover art. No word yet on pricing but this release takes on a slightly new meaning in light of Sale's recent passing earlier this year. Loeb had this to say about it:
"Tim Sale is no longer with us. But the legacy of his incredible talent will always be celebrated. I'm so touched and proud that Marvel has chosen SPIDER-MAN: BLUE as the first of our 'color' series in a gorgeous new oversized edition. It is a story about love and grief, something we all are experiencing without Tim. Please join us for this extraordinary collection of some of his finest work."
Look for the book on shelves next summer.
Marvel Legends Ghost Rider figure is now available for pre-order
With Ghost Rider celebrating his 50th anniversary this year, Marvel has decided to bring a comics-accurate version of the character to life in the form of this new Marvel Legends figure. The six-inch figure comes with several accessories and retails for $27.99, with a January 2023 release date currently slated. Those who are interested in picking one up can find pre-order links from various retailers at Toyark.
Spider-Man #1 trailer teases the end of the Spider-Verse
Legendary Spider-Man creators Dan Slott and Mark Bagley are teaming up for a new era of the web-slinger this fall with "Spider-Man" #1. This new book will be arriving just as the hero celebrates his 60th anniversary. And for his troubles, he'll be battling two foes who have given him a lot of trouble in the past in the form of Morlun and Shathra. Plus, various heroes from the Spider-Verse are along for the ride but, as the above trailer for the new book reveals, the Spider-Verse as we know it may be coming to an end. Check out the trailer for yourself and look for the book on shelves on October 5.
Titans season 3 is coming to Blu-ray and DVD
Good news for fans of physical media as "Titans" season 3 is set to hit Blu-ray and DVD this fall. As reported by Comicbook.com, the show's third season will arrive on disc on October 25. This news is particularly welcome at the moment given that shows and movies have been disappearing from HBO Max left and right as of late. Nothing is permanent in the digital space and, as a result, physical media still very much has its place. So fans of the show may want to consider picking up a copy in October.
Black Adam #1 is getting a second printing, this time with The Rock on the cover
Very cool.— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 23, 2022
2nd printing.
Man in Black. #BlackAdam https://t.co/QmprAyuVdN
Back in June, DC Comics kicked off a new "Black Adam" comic book series in anticipation of the movie debuting in theaters in October. Now, as revealed by the folks at Screen Rant, the book has sold well enough that the first issue is getting a second printing that will hit stores on October 11. This time around, the movie's star Dwayne Johnson will be gracing the cover, with new artwork cooked up by Ben Oliver. Those interested in checking out the cover in all of its glory can do so by clicking here.
Glen Powell addresses those Cyclops rumors
The rumor mill churns constantly for casting as it relates to Marvel projects but one that took hold in a big way recently was related to the upcoming "X-Men" reboot within the MCU. Specifically, "Top Gun: Maverick" star Glen Powell was said to be taking on the role of Cyclops. Now, in an interview with Variety, the actor has addressed said rumors, saying the following:
"Before Comic-Con, everybody was like, 'Dude, are you Cyclops?' No, I'm not. Nobody has called me. I don't even have one contact info for Marvel, so I have no idea what people are talking about."
So it appears this one was grade A bulls**t. That said, looking at Powell, it's pretty easy to picture him in a blue and yellow suit shooting lasers out of his eyes.
Greg Weisman wants you to help save Young Justice
#YoungJusticeTargets #2, by myself & @ChrisJonesArt, is now available in all its glory on @TheDCUniverse, @comiXology & at local comic book stores most everywhere! Buy a copy to help us #SaveEarth16! pic.twitter.com/ceZRFAHFkg— Greg Weisman (@Greg_Weisman) August 23, 2022
"Young Justice" producer Greg Weisman recently took to Twitter to advertise the latest issue of the comic book miniseries "Young Justice: Targets." However, the tweet also took on additional meaning as Weisman also called on fans to buy copies of the book so that it might convince the brass at Warner Bros. that the animated series is worth saving. With all of the projects being scrapped at HBO Max right now (many in the animated world), every indication points to the show being canceled. So the only way to perhaps save it is by having the fans rally around it. We'll see if people can make enough noise to save DC's young heroes from demise.
Gotham Knights gets a new trailer and a new early release date
Lastly, a new trailer for the "Gotham Knights" video game dropped recently and it focuses heavily on the villains that the Bat-family will be contending with. We get good looks at Harley Quinn, Mr. Freeze, the Court of Owls, and Clayface, amongst others. But what's lost in the shuffle a bit is that the game, which has been delayed several times, got a new release date as well. The good news is that it is actually coming out a few days early on October 21 now, as opposed to October 25. So rearrange those calendars, DC fans and check out the new trailer for yourself above.