Superhero Bits: Glen Powell On Cyclops Rumors, Gotham Knights Reveals Its Villains & More

Next year, enjoy one of the most poignant Spidey stories ever told all over again in the 'Jeph Loeb & Tim Sale: Spider-Man Gallery Edition Hardcover.' Experience this Spider-Man saga in July 2023: https://t.co/IOuLh61pTe pic.twitter.com/wLwXFh8UIB

"Spider-Man: Blue" is widely considered to be one of the greatest stories ever told involving Peter Parker. Now, Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale's beloved story is getting a deluxe hardcover treatment from Marvel Comics. In July 2023, the "Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale: Spider-Man Gallery Edition Hardcover" will hit shelves, and the publisher has revealed the above cover art. No word yet on pricing but this release takes on a slightly new meaning in light of Sale's recent passing earlier this year. Loeb had this to say about it:

"Tim Sale is no longer with us. But the legacy of his incredible talent will always be celebrated. I'm so touched and proud that Marvel has chosen SPIDER-MAN: BLUE as the first of our 'color' series in a gorgeous new oversized edition. It is a story about love and grief, something we all are experiencing without Tim. Please join us for this extraordinary collection of some of his finest work."

Look for the book on shelves next summer.