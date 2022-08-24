Empire Of Light Trailer: Sam Mendes Returns With A Movie About The Movies

It's practically a rite of passage in this business: A widely acclaimed prestige filmmaker, after decades of success in developing award-winning hits and attracting the most talented collaborators to his productions, finally dispenses with all subtlety and makes a movie that's all about the magic of movies and may or may not be based on his own life experiences. How can any lover of film not feel romantic about that?

The latest director to get in on this time-honored trend is none other than Sam Mendes, the man behind classics like "American Beauty," the brilliant "Road to Perdition," and arguably one of the best "James Bond" films ever in "Skyfall." Three years after turning the technically ambitious war film "1917" into an Oscars darling, Mendes is reteaming with some of the best and brightest in the entire industry for "Empire of Light." If the idea of a sweeping 1980s romance about the power of cinema that stars Olivia Colman doesn't light your world on fire — and why wouldn't it! — perhaps the novelty of seeing Mendes reunite with cinematographer legend Roger Deakins and joined by brilliant composers Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross might do the trick?

Luckily for us all, you don't have to take my word for it. Earlier today, Searchlight Pictures dropped a new trailer for the upcoming film. Check it out below!