Getting Character Height Right In The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Took Every Trick In The Book [Exclusive]

According to Aramayo, who plays a young Elrond in the new series, the crew of "The Rings of Power" did everything possible to ensure that the elves, dwarves, Harfoots, and humans all looked just right. They also, importantly, made sure to find practical solutions that could keep the cast performing with one another instead of in a lifeless CGI setup. "What was great about the scale team was that they only really used it when they absolutely had to," Aramayo said of, in Mathai's words, the "cinematic sleight of hand" used in the show. "The technical aspect of it, the particular camera that we used, was for moments when we had to have it, as opposed to shooting entire scenes with tennis balls and not looking at Sophia or Owain's face."

Though not all productions are forthright about how much of what we see is CGI, it's often easy to tell when cast members aren't actually acting opposite one another. Marvel especially has recently been scrutinized for what some see as visually shoddy CGI in titles like "Thor: Love & Thunder" and "She-Hulk: Attorney At Law." The feedback culminated in a Vulture report that found that the special effects artists report being underpaid, overworked, and even working without the guidance of a director of photography in post-production. The result of sub-par CGI is a viewing experience that makes it hard to suspend your disbelief, a problem a series as immersive as this one surely wants to avoid at all costs.