For The Andor Cast, Being In The Star Wars Universe Made It Hard To Make A Star Wars Show [Exclusive]

Next month, Disney+ will release the next "Star Wars" series, "Andor." This spy-centric prequel to the 2016 film "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" will show us how Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) became such a devoted member of the Rebellion, leading to his ultimate sacrifice for the cause.

With so many recent offerings in the "Star Wars" universe, it can be easy to forget the impact the original stories once had on us. But when you remember the specialness and magic of a galaxy far, far away, it can bring you right back to your first viewing, turning you into a child again. According to an interview with /Film's own Ryan Scott, Adria Arjona ("Good Omens," "Emerald City") who plays Bix Caleen in "Andor," and her castmates weren't immune to their own feelings of fandom.

Despite the seriousness of "Andor," Arjona spoke about "this thing you feel when you're on a 'Star Wars' set," saying she wanted to honor it and do right by the fans, the storyline, and her character. Of course, between the call for action and the call to cut, she remembered exactly how incredible it was to be a part of this fictional world.