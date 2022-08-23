Paul Rudd Cast In Only Murders In The Building Season 3

Just when you thought you'd seen the last of the homicides in your affluent apartment building, another murder mystery comes along and presents itself. Such is life for the quirky residents of the Arconia, an Upper West Side estate that's alarmingly prone to residents dying under suspicious circumstances. Luckily, with Charles-Haden Savage, Oliver Putnam, and Mabel Mora on the case, it's only a matter of time before the latest killer is caught.

"Only Murders in the Building" season 1 was one of the biggest surprises of 2021, bringing powerhouse comedic duo Steve Martin and Martin Short back into the limelight while pairing them with Selena Gomez. The only thing more unlikely than their partnership was the magical chemistry between the trio, elevating the already-delightful whodunit series around them into must-watch TV in the era of streaming. Season 2 has only continued to build upon that foundation, adding even more memorable guest stars to the mix while at the same time enriching its heroes' interior lives, along with those of their neighbors (some of whom are far easier to love than others, yet all of them distinctly human and believable).

With the season 2 finale, "I Know Who Did It," now streaming on Hulu, it's time to start looking ahead to the next round of murders in the Arconia. Hulu was quick to renew the show for a third season earlier this year but has only just unveiled the first big new casting addition for season 3 — none other than the nicest, funniest guy in Hollywood himself, Paul Rudd. Who would have thought? Not me!

In order to talk about Rudd's casting, however, we're going to have to get into spoilers for the season 2 finale. Consider this your final warning!