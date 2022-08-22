Why Bad Robot's My Glory Was I Had Such Friends Was Scrapped At Apple TV+

Bad Robot has certainly had a run of, well, bad luck lately. The J. J. Abrams and Katie McGrath-led production label only just saw its ambitious sci-fi fantasy series "Demimonde" scrapped at HBO Max back in June 2022. This came a mere ten months after the streamer turned down Bad Robot's proposed prequel series to "The Shining," a show that has since failed to find a new home.

More recently, the company's $250 million deal with WarnerMedia has been scrutinized by the penny-pinching bosses at the newly-formed Warner Bros. Discovery, given that Bad Robot has yet to actually deliver any of the high-profile films or TV series it's started working on since the agreement was finalized in 2019. If all that wasn't enough, Apple TV+ has also elected to cancel Bad Robot's limited series "My Glory Was I Had Such Friends" after giving it a straight-to-series order in 2018.

A small screen adaptation of Amy Silverstein's written 2017 memoir of the same name (one that details her experience waiting for a life-saving heart transplant), "My Glory Was I Had Such Friends" was set to reunite Bad Robot with its "Alias" star Jennifer Garner. However, per an update from Deadline, Garner has since stepped away from the slow-moving series, citing "scheduling reasons." The show's writers' room now hopes to have multiple scripts ready in time to present to potential buyers when it hits the market in the immediate future.