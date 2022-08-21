House Of The Dragon Star Paddy Considine Struggled To Get Into Game Of Thrones

When did you get into "Game of Thrones?" I started watching the show live in its second season. This was when I was in film school, and there were minor rumblings about this fantasy show that wasn't like most fantasy stuff, which was nice to hear since I am not a particularly big fan of the genre. I pulled up the pilot episode on HBO Go (remember HBO Go?), and I was immediately sucked into the world George R.R. Martin had created.

"Game of Thrones" was one of those shows that continued to grow with every passing season as the hype spread like wildfire. Even though it became a worldwide phenomenon, there were people who never got into the show. Maybe they didn't have access to HBO. Maybe they were hoping for more of the mystical fantasy elements that I appreciated not being as much of a focal point. Maybe the bad buzz of the show's ending turned them away from ever watching it. Maybe they just didn't have the time to invest in the show.

One person who found himself coming to "Game of Thrones" massively late was one of the stars of the new prequel series "House of the Dragon." Paddy Considine, who plays King Viserys I (and gets top billing for the show), had a tough time immersing himself in the "Song of Ice and Fire." It wasn't until a major world event gave him ample opportunity and time to get into "Game of Thrones." That's right: Paddy Considine was a pandemic watcher.