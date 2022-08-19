National Treasure 3 Script Is In The Works And Being Sent To Nicolas Cage Soon, According To Jerry Bruckheimer

For the first time in a long time, we may have some actual hope that "National Treasure 3" might just be happening. We're still a pretty long way away from the long-awaited sequel actually getting a green light from Disney, but mega producer Jerry Bruckheimer did just offer an encouraging update on the matter, indicating that Nicolas Cage will hopefully have a script in his hands in the not-too-distant future.

Bruckheimer is currently promoting the home video release of "Top Gun: Maverick" and had a chat with the folks at Comicbook.com. During the conversation, the producer gave an update on the sequel that has seemingly been stalled out for years now. As Bruckheimer tells it, the script is currently being worked on, he thinks it's good, and they intend to send it to Cage soon.

"We're working on the script right now. Hopefully [Cage] likes it, but it's really good. So I think we'll get it to him shortly."

It is a little unclear at the moment who precisely is working on the script as this film has been quietly in development for a very long time as "National Treasure: Book of Secrets" came out way back in 2007. But this is a promising development directly from one of the key creatives involved.