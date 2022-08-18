American Gigolo Trailer: Jon Bernthal Solves A Murder In This Steamy Showtime Thriller

Over 30 years after "American Gigolo" launched Richard Gere's career, the film is getting a TV adaptation with another suave leading man in the starring role. Jon Bernthal is taking over the reins as Julian Kaye, a former male escort who spent years being the object of affection until a murder charge landed him in prison. The series almost works as a direct sequel to the original film: picking up 15 years later, Julian is exonerated when new evidence comes to light proving he did not commit the murder that got him put away. But while trying to get back into his old scene, he realizes that picking up where he left off isn't as simple as he'd like. So he does as TV characters so often do, and gets to work trying to solve the murder himself.

Per the synopsis, Julian must navigate "his complicated relationships with his former lover Michelle (Gretchen Mol), his troubled mother, and the people who betrayed him. While Julian struggles to reconcile the escort he was in the past and the man he is today, Detective Sunday (Rosie O'Donnell) seeks the truth about the murder that sent Julian to prison all those years ago, unearthing a much larger conspiracy along the way."

Jon Bernthal's name should be more than enough to get you hyped for the series but in case you need to be swayed, Showtime has released another trailer in anticipation of the show's premiere. Naturally, this one is packed with all the erotic thriller staples: reckless driving, angry husbands, dramatic undressing, and complicated romances. What's not to love?