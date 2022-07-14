American Gigolo Trailer: Jon Bernthal Is Irresistible In This Erotic Thriller Series

In addition to Bernthal, "American Gigolo" also stars Gretchen Mol, Rosie O'Donnell, Lizzie Brocheré, Gabriel LaBelle, Leland Orser, and appearances from Wayne Brady and Laura Liguori. The 1980s loved making films about full-service sex work, but the language and public knowledge about the industry were lacking at the time. Now that we seem to be in a full-swing revival of erotic thrillers (THANK F***!) it'll be fascinating to see how "American Gigolo" holds its own in a culture where it's not unheard of or a cause for social banishment if a person makes a living on OnlyFans.

The series was originally conceived as a project for Jerry Bruckheimer and Neil Labute about 8 years ago, before David Hollander ("The Guardian," "Heartland," "Ray Donovan") stepped in as showrunner and director of the pilot episode. Unfortunately, Hollander left the project in April 2022, with David Bar Katz ("Ray Donovan," "John Leguizamo: Freak," "House of Buggin'") stepping in as showrunner. Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, and KristieAnne Reed served as executive producers, with Bernthal producing in addition to his leading performance.

"American Gigolo" debuts Friday, September 9, 2022 on streaming and on demand for all SHOWTIME subscribers, before making its on-air debut on September 11, 2022 on SHOWTIME. New episodes will continue to drop every Friday via streaming and on-demand platforms before appearing on air Sunday night.