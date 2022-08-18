House Of The Dragon Trailer: The Final Trailer Brings Fire And Blood

Three and a half years ago, our watch had ended ... but now it's time for another one to begin.

I hope you savored these last few years of peace (well, relatively speaking, given that the internet is rarely ever at "peace") ever since "Game of Thrones" came to a grand conclusion, closing the book on one of the most popular and all-consuming pop culture phenomenon ever to grace the small screen. Ready or not, the madness and obsession is about to start up all over again with "House of the Dragon."

Or will it? With nobody quite sure whether audiences have had the time to fully process and get over the divisive final season of the original show, the prequel series is now only days away from bringing us back to the bleak, gritty, and dragon-infested world of author George R.R. Martin's imagination. This time, we're trading in the kingdom-wide scramble for control over the Iron Throne in favor of an intense power struggle waged between members of House Targaryen — one that has every indication of leading to an operatic civil war.

That feeling of inevitable confrontation is at the forefront of the final trailer for the new series, which HBO just released for those still looking for something to do this Sunday night. Check it out below!