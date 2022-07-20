A Major Theme Of House Of The Dragon Evolved Naturally

Whether you believe that life imitates art — or look at things the other way around — it's clear that we're living through an unprecedentedly imitative time. Media these days is chock full of themes and events that mirror our own to a frightening degree, as the status of once-fundamental civil rights seem to crumble before our very eyes (among other equally world-shattering revelations). The word "timely" has been used to describe a fair amount of content lately, whether creators are aiming to invoke our current hellscape or not. And it's always majorly interesting to see the parallels between the heightened reality in science fiction or fantasy and our own.

These connections weren't immediately apparent to the cast and crew behind "House of the Dragon," HBO's first return to the lucrative "Game of Thrones" universe. Seeing as Westeros draws a fair amount of inspiration from medieval Europe, there isn't a whole lot of overlap between their world and ours ... or at least, that's what showrunners Miguel Sapochnik and Ryan Condal initially believed. But with the series' more intimate setting — focusing on just one family and all the egos within it — "House of the Dragon" began to develop an interesting through line, one that really highlights emerging issues in our own, present-day reality.