House Of The Dragon Will, Like Game Of Thrones, Explore The Complex Gender Dynamics Of Westeros

D'Arcy went on to say that Rhaenyra is "obsessed with masculinity," and equates "maleness" to freedom. Her frustrations aren't too different from the thoughts that plagued a young Cercei Lannister when forced to accept her role and marry a man she came to loathe while her twin brother trained for battle. Nor is it so different from Arya Stark's jealousy of her brothers, or the unending scorn that Brienne of Tarth faced whenever her gender was revealed to the scummy warriors of Westeros. In the end, those three became some of the deadliest characters in Thrones history, each carving a place for themselves in a world that looked down on women.

Fighting that uphill battle made them ruthless — so it's very likely the same will be true for Rhaenyra. Not to mention the Targaryen blood running through her veins. In the same interview, D'Arcy noted that Rhaenyra's relationships with her fellow Targaryens play a major role in her story going forward, pointing to her connection with her uncle, Daemon (Matt Smith): "In some ways, they're [of] the same fabric, and yet the rules are completely different [for them]." D'Arcy also hinted at the tenser relationships in Rhaenyra's life:

"Rhaenyra has a real history of abandonment. It's something that keeps happening, and she's also very much culpable in that abandonment. She really presses relationships, often to the point where they cannot continue."

Knowing how one particular Targaryen descendant handled her abandonment issues, best of luck to anyone who dares to cross Rhaenyra.

"House of the Dragon" is set to premiere on HBO on August 21, 2022.