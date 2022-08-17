Vampire Academy Trailer: Friendship Over Blood

Peacock has released a trailer for the new series "Vampire Academy," based on the bestselling young adult novel series of the same name by Richelle Mead. If this sounds familiar to you, it may be because the books were adapted into a 2014 film starring Zoey Deutch and Lucy Fry. The new series about St. Vladimir's Academy for vampires – which will serve as a reboot — comes to us from some people very familiar with the genre; Julie Plec ("The Vampire Diaries") and Marguerite Macintyre ("The Originals") will serve as showrunners and executive producers, with Plec also directing.

The lore of these novels is complex, with a rigid class structure and several types of vampires. It's the story of a powerful friendship that inspires two young women to defy the training they've received about where they belong in the world, and fight the growing threat of the Strigoi, a group of undead creatures that threaten everything.

The series has a great casting nod to earlier TV vampire lore, with J. August Richards as Victor Dashkov. Richards played Gunn in Joss Whedon's "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" spin-off series "Angel."