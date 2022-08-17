Spock And Kirk's First Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Meeting Is Something The Writers Are Taking Very Seriously

In the first season finale of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," titled "A Quality of Mercy," Captain Pike (Anson Mount) is transported about seven years into the future thanks to exposure to some Klingon Time Crystals. He finds himself inserted into the events of the original series "Star Trek" episode "Balance of Terror," and faces off against a mysterious Romulan captain. Pike, more committed to diplomacy than Kirk ever was, manages to talk his way through the situation and ... almost ... makes it out unscathed.

In this alternate future, Kirk (Paul Wesley) is in command of a ship called the U.S.S. Farragut, and aids Pike during the crisis. Kirk, true to form, is a little more aggressive and has more of a mind for tactics than diplomacy. Kirk also meets Spock (Ethan Peck) for the first time, a dramatic event for Trekkies who have seen the characters as best friends since 1966. Although, in "Strange New Worlds," the occasion is less than auspicious. This was, after all, an alternate timeline. Kirk and Spock's first meeting was also dramatized in the 2009 "Star Trek" feature film wherein Kirk (Chris Pine) was grilled by Starfleet Academy after cheating on the notorious Kobayashi Maru test. Spock was the Academy's envoy. But, again, alternate universe.

The first proper meeting of Kirk and Spock from the central "Star Trek" canon has yet to be staged. According to TVLine, however, this event will happen in the second season of "Strange New Worlds," where a young Kirk, still a lieutenant on the Farragut, will meet Spock on Pike's Enterprise. The meeting gave the show's writers some headaches, however. For fans, this will be a significant event. For the characters, they're just meeting. How will the showrunners manage this balance of terror?