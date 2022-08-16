Hawkeye Directors Are Making A Big Thunder Mountain Movie For Disney

Disney is once again turning to theme park rides as inspiration for movies, so let's hope this next one is more of a "Pirates of the Caribbean" than a "The Country Bears." According to Deadline, the new project will be based on Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, a gold rush-themed roller coaster that's been a part of Disneyland since 1979.

Though details about the project are still under wraps, the movie already has directors and writers on board. The filmmaking duo known as Bert and Bertie are reportedly in talks to direct the as-yet-untitled project. Bert and Bertie are perhaps best-known for their work on Marvel's "Hawkeye" series, for which they helmed three episodes last year.

A certain faction of TV viewers, myself included, also bows down to the Berties for their stunning work on "Our Flag Means Death," including on the episode that memorably ends with an epic scene set to Fleetwood Mac's "The Chain." In fact, the pair's filmography to date has very few misses, as they've also helmed episodes of criminally underrated shows like Showtime's "Kidding" and Hulu's "The Great." Assuming the pair do end up officially on board, this will be their first feature film project with Disney.