Shang-Chi Crosses $300 Million At The Box Office, Jungle Cruise Sails Past $200 Million

As per Box Office Mojo, "Shang-Chi" has, thus far, earned $176.8 million domestically and $143.7 million internationally for a $320.5 million global cume. It will fly by "Black Widow" at the domestic box office very soon, which is hugely impressive. As it turns out, having an exclusive theatrical release still has a lot of value. More on that in a minute. It also doesn't hurt that critics and audiences roundly embraced what star Simu Liu and director Destin Daniel Cretton had to offer.

Given the movie's $150 million budget, it should be able to turn a profit for the studio. More than that, it has set up Shang-Chi as a character that can contribute more life to the all-consuming franchise that is the MCU. Expect to see him pop up elsewhere in the future, be it with the New Avengers or what have you.