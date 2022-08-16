Goodfellas Writer Nicholas Pileggi Teaming Up With Robert De Niro For Gangster Film Wise Guys

It's a whole new era for Warner Bros. Discovery, and after being dogged by controversy after controversy for the last several weeks, the studio's focus can finally go back to, you know, the business of funding, making and releasing movies. The first original production under the newly-merged studio, however, can't help but bring back memories of Warner Bros.' golden years with the upcoming project "Wise Guys." In a fascinating wrinkle, two familiar faces with ties to "Goodfellas" will be significantly involved.

As much as audiences have gravitated towards superhero movies these days and Westerns before them, perhaps no genre quite manages to compare to the prestige and sense of storytelling as the classic gangster epic. Legendary movie star Robert De Niro cut his teeth on these movies, rapidly rising through the ranks to become one of the world's most famous actors after performances in classics like "Mean Streets," "The Godfather Part II," and "Once Upon a Time In America." Of course, one of his biggest claims to fame is due to his turn in "Goodfellas," based on the 1985 novel "Wiseguy" that was written by author Nicholas Pileggi.

Both Pileggi and De Niro will team up for (the coincidentally named) movie "Wise Guys," described by The Hollywood Reporter as a period piece mobster drama that is, in fact, intended to be released in theaters. And as if that wasn't enough of a draw, get this — De Niro will apparently play both of the two major roles in the film.