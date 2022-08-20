The Morning Show Season 3: Everything We Know So Far About The Return Of The Series
Earlier this year, the Apple TV+ series "The Morning Show" was renewed for a third season, with most of its ensemble cast members set to return. The show features Jennifer Aniston as news anchor Alex Levy and Reese Witherspoon as field reporter Bradley Jackson. It follows Alex struggling to keep her job when a rivalry begins to brew between her and Jackson; an impulsive decision-maker who is quickly rising to the top. The series is an unapologetic, outspoken drama that showcases the ruthless world of morning news through the lens of the people that work there. The series has often gone through last-minute rewrites to incorporate major, ongoing real-life events, including the #MeToo movement and the COVID-19 pandemic.
While the first season of "The Morning Show" followed Alex fighting hard to retain her job as the top news anchor after her on-air partner of 15 years, Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell), is fired amid a sexual misconduct scandal, the second season tackled the Covid-19 pandemic gradually spreading through the country, and Bradley dealing with a bit of an identity crisis. Multiple relevant themes, including cancel culture and power exploitation, have been explored so far, and season 3 is expected to follow suit. If you've been searching to learn more about what to expect from "The Morning Show" season 3, this is where you stop looking!
When and where to watch The Morning Show season 3
Back in January 2022, The Hollywood Reporter announced that Apple TV+ had renewed "The Morning Show" for a third season. The season will be exclusively available to stream on the streaming service when it releases, but the date is still undecided.
In June 2022, Jennifer Aniston informed The Cut that filming for the new season would commence in "two and a half months," and assuming it is set to begin sometime in September, we can expect the series to premiere in the first half of 2023. While you wait for the third season to arrive and Alex Levy and Bradley Jackson to continue going head to head for the top rank, you can rewatch the first two seasons on Apple TV+ right now.
What The Morning Show Season 3 will be about, and its cast
The plot for "The Morning Show" season 3 is still under wraps, but the show's cast has some ideas about what things could look like (via THR) in the new season. When the second season ended in March 2020, the then-timeline of the show saw the pandemic-ridden country on the brink of lockdown. In season 3, Aniston hopes to see "how the world realigns post-quarantine." The actress is fascinated about the series navigating how the world experienced a cultural shift in "the way we communicate and work" and believes there's a lot of scope for the show to tackle those ideas.
Aniston's character has gone through a lot on the show — Alex Levy became a victim of cancel culture after details about her personal life surface; her association with former colleague Mitch, who was fired from his job, broke. In a new chapter of "The Morning Show," the actress is curious about exploring Alex's love life and friendships, and she wants to see them both unravel. The "Friends" star further added that she believed Alex needed "a good girlfriend," and that it could be fun to see her going out on a girls night. Aniston shared with Variety:
"I think it's time to see Alex find some love and some passion ... She could put the controls down and go into the vulnerability of opening up her heart, which I don't think she's ever really quite done."
Meet the cast of The Morning Show season 3
Familiar and new faces will return in "The Morning Show" season 3! Alongside leading stars Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, we can once again expect to see Billy Crudup (Cory Ellison), Julianna Margulies (Laura Peterson), Mark Duplass (Charlie Black, aka Chip), Greta Lee (Stella Bak), Nestor Carbonell (Yanko Flores), Desean Terry (Daniel Henderson), Karen Pittman (Mia Jordan) and Ruairi O'Connor (Ty Fitzgerald), among others.
A new addition to the season 3 cast is Jon Hamm (most recently seen in "Top Gun: Maverick") as Paul Marks, described as "a corporate titan who sets his sights on UBA, pulling Cory, Alex, and Bradley into his powerful orbit."
Reese Witherspoon is thrilled about the award-winning performer joining the roster of the already star-studded cast of "The Morning Show." The actor noted (via Collider) how the media mogul Paul Marks was a "complex character" and would give "Billy Crudup a run for his money." Hamm is the first cast addition to season 3.
Charlotte Stoudt named showrunner for The Morning Show season 3
Award-winning screenwriter and producer Kerry Ehrin, who developed the series and served as showrunner for the first two seasons, will take on a new role as a consultant for the show's latest chapter. She passes her baton as showrunner to Charlotte Stoudt, who served as showrunner, executive producer, and creator on Netflix's thriller series "Pieces of Her."
Stoudt will continue to develop new series for Apple TV+ as part of her multiple-year overall deal with the streaming service for scripted shows. That's all we have on "The Morning Show" season 3 for now — we won't have any snippets or a trailer for a while — but we do have these endless possibilities to hang onto!