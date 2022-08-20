The Morning Show Season 3: Everything We Know So Far About The Return Of The Series

Earlier this year, the Apple TV+ series "The Morning Show" was renewed for a third season, with most of its ensemble cast members set to return. The show features Jennifer Aniston as news anchor Alex Levy and Reese Witherspoon as field reporter Bradley Jackson. It follows Alex struggling to keep her job when a rivalry begins to brew between her and Jackson; an impulsive decision-maker who is quickly rising to the top. The series is an unapologetic, outspoken drama that showcases the ruthless world of morning news through the lens of the people that work there. The series has often gone through last-minute rewrites to incorporate major, ongoing real-life events, including the #MeToo movement and the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the first season of "The Morning Show" followed Alex fighting hard to retain her job as the top news anchor after her on-air partner of 15 years, Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell), is fired amid a sexual misconduct scandal, the second season tackled the Covid-19 pandemic gradually spreading through the country, and Bradley dealing with a bit of an identity crisis. Multiple relevant themes, including cancel culture and power exploitation, have been explored so far, and season 3 is expected to follow suit. If you've been searching to learn more about what to expect from "The Morning Show" season 3, this is where you stop looking!