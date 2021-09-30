Listen To Two Tracks From The Morning Show Soundtrack By Carter Burwell [Exclusive]

"When I worked on the first season of 'The Morning Show' I had no experience with episodic television and kept trying to fit it to my understanding of film structure (beginning, middle, and end)," Burwell said in a statement. "This time around I was able to loosen my approach and view each episode as its own emotional experience with its own rationale and style. Also, because the themes already existed, the score has a self-awareness that's different than the first season, when it was finding itself. Does this mirror what's happening with the characters or story? I don't know..."

That approach is very different than, say, what Michael Giacchino did for a show like "Lost." For that series, Giacchino would watch a cut of the edit and create his score based on the emotions he felt reacting to individual moments as the episode progressed, creating a direct link between the music and the story. But Burwell's method here is just as valid, and may even work better as a standalone album for those who like to listen to film and television scores separate from the context of the visuals.

Lakeshore Records will release "The Morning Show" season 2 soundtrack digitally on October 1, 2021.