Top Gun: Maverick's Jon Hamm On Pilot Culture, Playing The Heavy, And Shooting On An Aircraft Carrier [Interview]

You kind of played a heavy in this film. Can you tell us a little about your character?

[Heavy]-ish. Yeah. You know, somebody has to represent the voice of reason and the voice of responsibility. And in this particular film, it's the person who's in charge of not only all of the men and women under his command, but the vast amount of military dollars that are being expended. So yeah, that's basically my guy — he's the guy in charge. And when he runs up against a guy named Maverick, he knows they're probably going to be butting heads.

What was the impact of the original film on you?

You know, I think the original film, that defined what it meant to be cool for a lot of kids in my generation. I was 15 years old. I just know me and my friends thought everything about that movie was so cool. I know if you ask a couple of the Naval aviators and veterans that we have here, that inspired a whole generation of men and women that joined the Navy as well. And I think the lessons that you learn when you join the service as a Naval aviator, or a sailor, or Armym or whatever branch you choose, are sacrifice, and you learn about teamwork, and you learn about loyalty, and you learn about duty and responsibility and all those things. Those are the themes we have in the film, and those are the themes that really drive the dramatic push of this movie.



And what did you learn about the culture of pilots in the military from this?

It was fascinating. Obviously, the culture as it stands is so enamored with the original film. It's the reason that most of the guys that are our age were Naval aviators in the first place. They saw that movie and they signed up. So it was very exciting to see that in person and to see that whole culture and to watch it happen and watch the incredible amount of teamwork that goes into getting any plane ready to go and launching off of an aircraft carrier was spectacular.

Did you get to go up in the planes?

I didn't get to go up in the planes. We saved that for the younger, fitter generation — or Tom, as it were. But no, I stayed on the boat.

There's so much nostalgia in this movie in the best way. Are there any specific nods that were your favorites?

A big part of what I love that's so nostalgic for me is the music. The score, and how it just immediately from the first note of the soundtrack and score, brings you back into that world, so viscerally. And there's so many visual nods to what Tony Scott did in the first one. It's a love letter and a continuation of the story at the same time.