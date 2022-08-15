The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes Casts Viola Davis As Its Villain

Director Francis Lawrence said in the same announcement, "Dr. Gaul is as cruel as she is creative and as fearsome as she is formidable." He describes the character as being a contributing factor to Coriolanus Snow's eventual rise as a political figure, having been molded by working underneath one of the most commanding figures in Panem's history. "From the beginning, Viola has been our dream for Dr. Gaul because of the finely layered intelligence and emotion she brings to every role," said producer Nina Jacobson. "A brilliant and eccentric strategist, Gaul is instrumental in shaping a young Coriolanus Snow into the man he will become."

"The Hunger Games" series is filled with despicable villains, but Dr. Volumnia Gaul is easily one of the most treacherous. She served as the Head Gamemaker of the 10th annual Hunger Games as well as an instructor at both the University and occasionally at the Academy. Throughout her career, she evolved into becoming the mastermind of the Capitol's experimental weapons division, leading the charge on the creation of the horrific "muttations" (the hybrid creatures used as weaponry in The Hunger Games) in an underground lab.

"The Hunger Games" books are known for their wordplay (like Peeta being the son of bakers, get it, LIKE PITA BREAD?!) but Coriolanus and Volumnia are two of Collins' most interesting choices. For the uninitiated, both names are rooted in the Shakespeare play "Coriolanus," in which his mother, Volumnia, is the one who prevents him from destroying Rome ...a complete juxtaposition to her role in "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes."