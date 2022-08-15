Which Marvel TV Series Did Giancarlo Esposito Turn Down? An Investigation

Giancarlo Esposito is well on his way to joining Ming-Na Wen as a fellow Disney EGOT* (*not a real thing). The star of "Breaking Bad," "Better Call Saul," and "The Boys" (along with several famous Spike Lee joints) has already worked on a handful of Mouse House projects, on top of playing a "Star Wars" villain. That leaves the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the next big Disney property for Esposito to tackle, and he's made no secret of the fact he's got his eye on portraying a certain bald-headed mentor to the X-Men.

But more than merely gunning to succeed Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier/Professor X, Esposito has confirmed he's spoken with Marvel Studios about other MCU roles in the past. "In the Marvel Universe, if you do something in television, one character, you can't switch and play a different character," as the actor reminded the crowd during a panel at Fan Expo Boston (via ComicBook.com). He went on to reveal he had already turned down a role in an MCU TV series in order to hold out for something bigger (namely, a movie):

"So, out of that meeting, which was really wonderful, I had some interest in doing something with them which they've since done, I think it was 'Loki' at that time, and someone else has done 'Loki,' that's great, in television and I'd like to be invited to the table to do something in film because I have a big persona and I've been in the television world for a while and I've still got some movies each year."

Assuming it was "Loki," what role was Esposito offered? Could it have been another MCU series entirely? Perhaps not, but let's speculate wildly about it anyway, shall we?