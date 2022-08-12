Prey's Predator Design Went Through A Surprising Number Of Iterations

With every movie in the "Predator" franchise, each respective creative team has sought to revitalize and reinvent the eponymous creatures hunting our hapless group of humans in the hopes of living up to the original classic. Whether in the jungles of Vietnam or the streets of Los Angeles or otherworldly locations entirely, various protagonists have come up against the unstoppable might of the Yautja and only a very select few have ever walked away from those encounters — in part because of how different (subtly or otherwise) each antagonist has been carefully designed for each outing.

The villain in the shadows of director Dan Trachtenberg's "Prey" (portrayed by Dane DiLiegro) is no exception, having undergone a radical visual shakeup to reflect the brand-new setting of the latest installment. Set in early 1700s America, the script written by Patrick Aison brings the action way back in time before technological advancements — for both humans and Yautja alike — could subject viewers to another overly familiar conflict we've seen several times before. Unproven Naru (Amber Midthunder) and her Comanche tribe are still severely outgunned, even with the playing field relatively more even ... but as the creative team emphasizes, there's more to it than simple weaponry.

The specific Predator haunting the footsteps of the heroes in "Prey" ultimately bears a clever and faithful resemblance to the creatures we've seen in movies past, though with several key differences that set this iteration apart from any other. What may surprise fans is just how long it took to get to the alien's final, distinctive look.