After Banning Thor: Love And Thunder, Malaysia Threatens To Continue LGBTQ Censorship

Another day, another instance of draconian censorship practices limiting fundamental access to art.

No one (well, okay, let's amend that to "no reasonable person") would credit Disney with leading the charge in LGBTQ+ representation in recent years, oftentimes only including just enough paltry moments so that a single scene can be excised completely and still allow the film to release as intended in territories across the globe. Even that bare minimum strategy has backfired for the studio in the past, yet they keep finding themselves at the center of the ongoing debate nonetheless. It's become enough of an issue lately that anyone who claims to oppose the idea of censorship, regardless of where they personally land on the political spectrum, ought to recognize the troubling ramifications of this continuing trend.

The latest country to make a point of doubling down on this issue is Malaysia. In a new report by Variety, a minister of the Malaysian government has confirmed that this was the reason why "Thor: Love and Thunder" was banned from releasing in theaters. According to the article, Disney at least made the effort to refrain from agreeing to the recommended cuts handed down by the country's Film Censorship Board, resulting in the complete lack of a theatrical release in Malaysia. Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Zahidi Zainul Abidin had this to say in a recent (and, frankly, embarrassing) tirade:

"Recently there was a film that did not pass censorship, that is the new 'Thor' film. [The movie] touched on LGBT but we see right now there are many films with LGBT elements that slip past the censorship."

Mind you, the full extent of the film "touch[ing] on LGBT" amounted to Korg (Taika Waititi) mentioning his two dads and briefly ending up with another male Krogan. The horror!