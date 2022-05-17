Jurassic World Dominion Gets A China Release Date

"Jurassic World Dominion" will see the return of recurring protagonists in the rebooted franchise, namely Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) and Owen Grady (Chris Pratt), who will, once again, have to deal with the consequences of their actions (partly, sure), now that the dinosaurs have been set loose into the world-at-large. The original "Jurassic" trio — Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum), Alan Grant (Sam Neill), and Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) — are set to return and help manage this near-catastrophe, which might endanger both humans and dinosaurs, if allowed to play out as is.

Apart from confirming the film's China release date, Universal's Weibo account also released some new "Jurassic World Dominion" posters, which feature the key characters, and obviously, dinosaurs. Check them out below.

Universal

Universal

While it is early to speculate about the film's box office performance in China, the franchise has had a track record of performing explosively well in the Chinese market. Deadline reports that 2018's "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" grossed $261 million in the country, while 2015's "Jurassic World" took in $229 million in China, which is a hugely impressive feat. Although some areas in Shanghai and Beijing are under lockdown due to spikes in Covid cases, the situation has reportedly improved over the past weeks, and the release of "Dominion" in theaters would signal a return to normalcy.

"Dominion" also stars recurring characters played by Daniella Pineda, Isabella Sermon, Justice Smith, Omar Sy, and BD Wong. New characters will be played by Mamoudou Athie, Scott Haze, Dichen Lachman, Campbell Scott, and DeWanda Wise.

Here's the official synopsis for "Jurassic World Dominion:"

"Dominion takes place four years after Isla Nublar has been destroyed. Dinosaurs now live—and hunt—alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history's most fearsome creatures."

"Jurassic World Dominion" is scheduled for U.S. theatrical release on June 10, 2022.