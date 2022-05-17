Jurassic World Dominion Gets A China Release Date
The dinosaurs will be infiltrating the world soon in the upcoming, highly-anticipated "Jurassic World Dominion," which has managed to secure a China release date (via Deadline).
"Jurassic World Dominion" is one of the few films whose China release date is in sync with its North American one, as the massive franchise return is expected to release on June 10 this year in the Chinese market. This is generally not the case, as evidenced by the prior release of major international films in China when compared to North America, such as Warner Bros.' "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore."
The dinosaurs are (finally) on the loose
"Jurassic World Dominion" will see the return of recurring protagonists in the rebooted franchise, namely Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) and Owen Grady (Chris Pratt), who will, once again, have to deal with the consequences of their actions (partly, sure), now that the dinosaurs have been set loose into the world-at-large. The original "Jurassic" trio — Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum), Alan Grant (Sam Neill), and Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) — are set to return and help manage this near-catastrophe, which might endanger both humans and dinosaurs, if allowed to play out as is.
Apart from confirming the film's China release date, Universal's Weibo account also released some new "Jurassic World Dominion" posters, which feature the key characters, and obviously, dinosaurs. Check them out below.
While it is early to speculate about the film's box office performance in China, the franchise has had a track record of performing explosively well in the Chinese market. Deadline reports that 2018's "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" grossed $261 million in the country, while 2015's "Jurassic World" took in $229 million in China, which is a hugely impressive feat. Although some areas in Shanghai and Beijing are under lockdown due to spikes in Covid cases, the situation has reportedly improved over the past weeks, and the release of "Dominion" in theaters would signal a return to normalcy.
"Dominion" also stars recurring characters played by Daniella Pineda, Isabella Sermon, Justice Smith, Omar Sy, and BD Wong. New characters will be played by Mamoudou Athie, Scott Haze, Dichen Lachman, Campbell Scott, and DeWanda Wise.
Here's the official synopsis for "Jurassic World Dominion:"
"Dominion takes place four years after Isla Nublar has been destroyed. Dinosaurs now live—and hunt—alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history's most fearsome creatures."
"Jurassic World Dominion" is scheduled for U.S. theatrical release on June 10, 2022.