Sideshow's Ahsoka Tano Premium Format Statue Is A Jedi Masterpiece [Exclusive]

Back in June we took a detailed look at The Mandalorian and Grogu Premium Format Statue from Sideshow Collectibles, and this month we're looking at one of that pair's biggest allies: Ahsoka Tano. The ex-Jedi Padawan of Anakin Skywalker (nicknamed "Snips") is back in action with an incredible Premium Format Statue from Sideshow that captures the essence of the character and then some.

Retailing for $585, we've been given the opportunity to unbox the Exclusive version of the piece which comes with a must-have accessory: Ahsoka's bird companion Morai. It's hard to imagine this statue without Morai, and we think you'll feel the same way once you see her alongside the Jedi warrior. The Collector Edition sans Morai retails for $565, so it behooves all fans to act fast to grab the exclusive before it's gobbled up. Check out our detailed unboxing below, with special thanks to the folks at Cifarra in Brooklyn, New York for hosting the studio shoot.