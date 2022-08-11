Michelle Yeoh, Stanley Tucci Join The Russo Brothers' Next Star-Studded Netflix Movie, The Electric State

The Russo brothers are two of the most successful filmmakers to ever live, if we go by box office results. The filmmaking duo wowed audiences everywhere with blockbusters like "Captain America: Civil War," "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame." Even before that, the brothers worked on some of the best sitcoms of the past two decades between "Arrested Development" and "Community." Now, they seem dead set on making every major star in Hollywood show they are craving that sweet, sweet Netflix cash by casting them in the biggest movies everyone in the world watches once and instantly forgets about.

The Russos' post "Endgame" resume has been just as impressive as their Marvel work, but for vastly different reasons. Between "Extraction," "Cherry," and most recently, "The Gray Man," the Russos have singlehandedly dedicated themselves to giving Netflix their own blockbuster franchise to rival the big studios. They have hundreds of millions of dollars, A-list actors and tons of VFX, even if the films have been aggressively mediocre. Still, Netflix doesn't seem to mind, given they've confirmed sequels to both "Extraction," and "The Gray Man," the latter of which may even get an entire franchise.

But while that is cooking, the Russos have already moved on to their next franchise-hopeful blockbuster: "The Electric State," a film that was announced back in 2020, has an exquisitely dumb title and just the kind of star-studded cast you'd expect from a project by the Russos.