Cool Stuff: Classic Loki, Jimmy Woo, He Who Remains, Zombie Iron Man & More Are Getting Marvel Legends Figures

Most of the new Marvel Legends wave is dominated by characters from the first season of Marvel's "What If...?" animated series. There were already a batch of figures released awhile back with the likes of Captain Carter and T'Challa as Star-Lord, but now we're getting zombie versions of Iron Man and Scarlet Witch, the animated version of Red Skull, and Howard the Duck, who also comes with Scott Lang's head in a jar.

Hasbro

But for me, the best figures come from Marvel's Disney+ television shows. Joining the "Loki" line-up of figures, we've got Jonathan Majors as He Who Remains (AKA Kang the Conqueror) and Richard Grant as Classic Loki, a fan favorite from the first season. Meanwhile, one of the supporting players from "WandaVision" is getting a figure in the form of Randall Park as Agent Jimmy Woo, who will also help with any "Ant-Man" action figure displays you might want to set up.

Hasbro

Those who are ambitious enough to collect this whole new wave will be rewarded with all of the pieces to build Khonshu, the moon god who makes Steven Grant and Marc Spector's lives a living hell in "Moon Knight." If you look at the figure's head, there's a cool little effect that was created in order to connect Khonshu's skull to his body, because in the series, it's actually floating and detached without a neck.

All of these figures will be available for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse's website on August 11, 2022 at 1:00pm ET. They'll also be hitting stores at some point in the future. If you want a closer look at all the figures, check out Hasbro's video.