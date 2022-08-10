Here's Why Netflix's The Sandman Looks So Stretched Out

"The Sandman" recently premiered on Netflix — and it has totally taken the streamer by storm. That said, all the commentary hasn't necessarily been glowing. In fact, some fans have questions, particularly about the distorted aspect ratio used in the series.

Will Baldy, Sam Heasman, and George Steel serve as the show's cinematographers, and they have brought a surrealist and heavily dream-like feel to much of the new series. In it, they morph what the audience sees on screen into stretched faces and elongated images, almost giving the show the overall feeling of Salvador Dali's famous melting clocks painting "The Persistence of Memory."

However, Netflix has since opened up about the decision to use such a strange aspect ratio. "As you'll note many of the environments are surreal in the series and we often say it's quite what a dream would feel like," a company spokesperson told Variety in a statement following the backlash.

According to some fans, the aspect ratio made the new show "confusing" and "annoying," among a whole host of other negative adjectives. But hey, good art can't make everyone happy, can it?