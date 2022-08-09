Our Flag Means Death Actor Nathan Foad On Fan Art And The Sexy Ghost Theory [Interview]

My first question: Is it weird that I'm into Jim now?

[Laughs] No! It's not weird that anyone's into Jim because Vico [Ortiz] is the hottest f***ing human on earth. I'm glad that people responded so well to Lucius being attracted to Jim. That makes me very happy.

Likewise! My actual first question: When you first signed on for "Our Flag Means Death," or maybe while you were filming, did you think that it would be as big as it turned out to be?

No, not at all. I liked the scripts. I obviously thought the show was really fun and funny, and I thought it would have a certain amount of following, but the way it just blew up thanks to the internet, thanks to fandom, and Twitter and Tumblr and Discords. Thanks to all of that, it's just snowballed. The show's not out in the U.K., which is where I live. This is the first time I've been in the U.S. since the show has been released, so it's been really special to be here and actually meet people face to face who've seen the show. It's so special.

Speaking of the fandom, have you seen any of the fan fiction or the fan art? What's the weirdest, most out-there offerings you've seen so far?

Well, I've got to say I actually [that] I own a piece of fan art. I bought it from an artist on Etsy because I just loved it so much. Someone drew Lucius as the classic painting of Ophelia in the water [by John Everette Millais] and it's the most stunning thing I've ever seen. I was immediately like, "I need to own this." I see as much of the fan art as I can. It's hard to keep up with the amount that you are tagged in, but I've been gifted a lot of it today, which is so special. And God, everyone's so talented. It's nuts.

Yeah. I know fan art and fan fiction can get pretty out-there sometimes, but the amount of talent ...

Oh, yeah. I mean, I do occasionally ... I see some certain stuff that I'm like, "That's not my business. If people want to do that ... if they want to do that, they can." It's some of the super hyper-sexual stuff. You do you, babe, but I won't throw it a like, because I don't want people to — do you know what I mean? Because also it's like people drawing you naked or whatever, and then if you like it, it looks a little bit narcissistic. But no, it's great!

For sure. Sometimes, it's like, "This person drew me naked great!"

Exactly! Well, that is true. When they draw you looking really great, you're like, "Oh, amazing!" So it's very nice.