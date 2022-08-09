The Next 365 Days Trailer: Netflix's Controversial Erotic Trilogy Comes To A Close

TV hiatuses are stretching longer than ever, and usually, the time between movie sequels elapses years. But even as the wait for our favorite stories stretch longer than ever, there is one thing that we can still rely on in this cruel existence that we call reality — whether you like it or not, a new entry into the "365 Days" saga is always right around the corner.

You probably remember the first movie from its polarizing arrival on Netflix, in which social media was up in arms because a woman fell in love with a Sicilian mob boss and kickstarted a sexually charged and extremely toxic whirlwind romance that ended with her potential death. Then came the second film, the ridiculously titled "365 Days: This Day," which saw the couple reunited and navigating dark secrets, dangerous betrayals, and yes, their still very toxic relationship! In a shocking turn of events, the sequel also ended on a cliffhanger that implied the death of its lead character and in an even more shocking twist ... she's fine.

Of course she's fine! There would be no story without Anna-Maria Sieklucka's Laura Biel. And if you don't believe me, just check out the new trailer for the third entry into this series, where Laura is alive and well, but she still can't shake her toxic relationship with Michele Morrone's Don Massimo Torricelli.