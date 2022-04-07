365 Days: This Day Trailer: Netflix's Polarizing Sex Drama Is Back For A Steamy Sequel

The parallels between "365 Days" and the "Fifty Shades" trilogy are clear and immediate, and the former received overwhelmingly negative reviews from critics due to the stark glorification of the Mafia and an overdose of sex sequences that often involved sexual violence. Despite the problematic nature of the narrative, "365 Days" received global attention, becoming one of the most watched Netflix erotic dramas in 2020. Lipińska, who authored the source material, expressed her excitement about continuing Laura and Massimo's story, which will be told in two more installments apart from "365 Days" (via Variety):

"This is undoubtedly a story about a woman. How we can be naive, blind, how much we love, how we learn from our mistakes and how we have an opportunity to correct them. My hope is that the audience will understand and see Laura's new independence and how her life is impacted by the decisions she makes. I'm beyond excited for fans to find out what is next for Laura and Massimo. I am proud because I created a story that is now known all over the world, proud of the actors for their dedication towards the project, and proud of the team that worked hard on the film. One thing I can promise you is that it's not over yet!"

The trailer shows the central couple being reunited and having the time of their lives together with the intention of embarking on a new beginning. However, dark secrets threaten to rip them apart, as Massimo's family ties bring in a host of complications, while a new man, Nacho (Simone Susinna), attempts to get closer to Laura and win her trust at any cost. The erotic drama sequel has lots of action (in the bedroom and otherwise), dangerous betrayals, family secrets, and more toxic dynamics that are made and unmade.

Apart from the characters played by Sieklucka, Morrone, and Susinna, returning characters will include Laura's best friend, Olga (Magdalena Lamparska) and Don Massimo's trusted lieutenant, Domenico (Otar Saralidze). "365 Days: This Day" has been written by Mojca Tirs, Blanka Lipińska, and Tomasz Mandes, while it has been produced by Ewa Lewandowska, Tomasz Mandes, and Maciej Kawulski.

"365 Days: This Day" will be available for streaming on Netflix on April 27, 2022.