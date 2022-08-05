Listen To A New Weird Al Song From LEGO Star Wars: Summer Vacation

Summer is in full swing, and today Disney+ has released the latest animated special from Lucasfilm and the LEGO group's holiday series. In addition to the "LEGO Star Wars: Holiday Special" and "LEGO Star Wars: Terrifying Tales," we now have "LEGO Star Wars: Summer Vacation." The original special is set shortly after the events of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," though it clearly jumps between sagas. We've got Rey and Finn, Luke and Leia, Obi-Wan, Darth Vader, and so many others taking their summer vacation and having adventures. There is even a glimpse of a very relaxed-looking Bossk the bounty hunter on the beach.

The special features the voices of Yvette Nicole Brown, Kelly Marie Tran, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and even "Weird Al" Yankovic. To get you hyped for viewing, we have a video of Yankovic's new song for the show, "Scarif Beach Party." If you know and love his work, you can probably guess at the silliness and brilliance of the lyrics. The video even features him on the stage at the beach, backed by the Hawaiian shirt-wearing cantina band. The lyrics include lines like, "Just chill and take a nap now, or grill a ronto wrap now."

We as a society kind of need a "Weird Al" Yankovic beach party — even in LEGO form — at this particular moment in time.