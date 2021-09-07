LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales Trailer: Poe Dameron Has A Bad Feeling About This
Following last year's enjoyable "LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special," Disney+ is getting in the holiday spirit again this year. But this time that holiday is Halloween, and the "LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales" animated special will bring a handful of spooky and goofy tales inspired by the "Star Wars" saga. If you were hoping for a reference to "The Shining" in this Halloween special for kids, then you're in luck.
LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales Trailer
"LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales" will have Darth Vader's loyal servant Vaneé (Tony Hale) telling a crash-landed Poe Dameron three different tales inspired by the mythology of the "Star Wars" saga. But of course, they all come with a dose of silliness since this is a LEGO animated special we're talking about.
First up, we'll hear the tale of "The Lost Boy," which will dive into the story of how Ben Solo met Ren, who we assume was the original leader of the Knights of Ren. In fact, it seems like they'll all be making an appearance in this tale, perhaps getting more screentime than they received in "The Rise of Skywalker."
The second tale is called "The Dueling Monstrosities," which will likely give us a "Star Wars" take on the story of "Frankenstein." This tale will imagine how Darth Maul and General Grievous were reborn after seemingly meeting their end in "The Phantom Menace" and "Revenge of the Sith" respectively. Based on the title, we may even see them come to blows with lightsabers, which is an intriguing prospect that I wouldn't mind seeing in live-action.
Finally, the third tale is "The Wookie's Paw," which will put a new spin on the classic cautionary tale of "The Monkey's Paw," where an unwitting soul is given three wishes from a magical monkey's paw. However, the person making these wishes quickly learns that each of the wishes come with an enormous price for interfering with fate. In this case, it's Luke Skywalker who comes into possession of a Wookie's paw that grants him wishes, and you can see immediately how one of them will impact the entire universe.
On top of that, there's the framing of the story, which finds Poe Dameron inside Darth Vader's castle on Mustafar, which is being turned into a luxury hotel by Graballa the Hutt, which is likely why there's a reference to "The Shining" seen in the trailer.
Here's Zombie Battle Droids!
Honestly, this looks like it will be even more fun than the "LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special." Christmas specials typically have to come with a heartwarming lesson and holiday heart, which can be nice but also limiting. When it comes to the Halloween special, it feels like the writers had a lot more freedom for fun, especially with the ability to tell a variety of stories. There are zombie battle droids, and one of them goes into full Jack Torrance mode!
"LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales" will feature a mix of familiar voice talents and a few new names. Jake Green is voicing Poe Dameron, Raphael Alejandro is Dean, Dana Snyder is Graballa the Hutt, Tony Hale is Vaneé, Trevor Devall is Emperor Palpatine, Mary Elizabeth McGlynn voices NI-L8, Matt Sloan is Darth Vader, and Christian Slater as Ren. Here's the official synopsis:
After the events of "The Rise of Skywalker," Poe and BB-8 must make an emergency landing on the volcanic planet Mustafar where they meet the greedy and conniving Graballa the Hutt who has purchased Darth Vader's castle and is renovating it into the galaxy's first all-inclusive Sith-inspired luxury hotel. While waiting for his X-wing to be repaired, Poe, BB-8, Graballa, and Dean (a plucky and courageous young boy who works as Graballa's mechanic) venture deep into the mysterious castle with Vader's loyal servant, Vaneé. Along the way, Vaneé shares three creepy stories linked to ancient artifacts and iconic villains from across all eras of Star Wars. As Vaneé spins his tales and lures our heroes deeper into the shadowy underbelly of the castle, a sinister plan emerges. With the help of Dean, Poe and BB-8 will have to face their fears, stop an ancient evil from rising, and escape to make it back to their friends.
"LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales" will arrive on Disney+ on October 1, 2021.