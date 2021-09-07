LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales Trailer: Poe Dameron Has A Bad Feeling About This

"LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales" will have Darth Vader's loyal servant Vaneé (Tony Hale) telling a crash-landed Poe Dameron three different tales inspired by the mythology of the "Star Wars" saga. But of course, they all come with a dose of silliness since this is a LEGO animated special we're talking about.

First up, we'll hear the tale of "The Lost Boy," which will dive into the story of how Ben Solo met Ren, who we assume was the original leader of the Knights of Ren. In fact, it seems like they'll all be making an appearance in this tale, perhaps getting more screentime than they received in "The Rise of Skywalker."

The second tale is called "The Dueling Monstrosities," which will likely give us a "Star Wars" take on the story of "Frankenstein." This tale will imagine how Darth Maul and General Grievous were reborn after seemingly meeting their end in "The Phantom Menace" and "Revenge of the Sith" respectively. Based on the title, we may even see them come to blows with lightsabers, which is an intriguing prospect that I wouldn't mind seeing in live-action.

Finally, the third tale is "The Wookie's Paw," which will put a new spin on the classic cautionary tale of "The Monkey's Paw," where an unwitting soul is given three wishes from a magical monkey's paw. However, the person making these wishes quickly learns that each of the wishes come with an enormous price for interfering with fate. In this case, it's Luke Skywalker who comes into possession of a Wookie's paw that grants him wishes, and you can see immediately how one of them will impact the entire universe.

On top of that, there's the framing of the story, which finds Poe Dameron inside Darth Vader's castle on Mustafar, which is being turned into a luxury hotel by Graballa the Hutt, which is likely why there's a reference to "The Shining" seen in the trailer.