The Mistress Of The Dark Discusses Resurrecting Elvira's Classic '90s Comics [Interview]

Elvira first appeared in the world of comics underneath DC Comics. At that time, she was definitely more Elvira, the horror host. When Claypool came around in the '90s, the Elvira comic character became the star of her sci-fi and horror adventures, all while looking fantastic –

[laughs]

– which is also incredibly important for Elvira! I would love to know how it felt to see her starring in her own comic for the first time.

Yeah. It was awesome because I grew up being a comic book nerd. I was really into Superman when I was a little kid and then later, sorry to say, Archie and Veronica — just before puberty hit. [laughs] I loved comic books. So the fact that I could be in a comic book was pretty damn thrilling for me.

The Claypool comics came a couple years after your feature film "Elvira: Mistress of the Dark." After writing and starring in that film, how did it inspire what things you wanted Elvira to take on in the comic world that maybe she couldn't do in a movie form? The scale is so different.

The great thing about comic books is you have all the budget in the world. In the film, of course, we had a fairly low budget by industry standards and our special effects weren't that special. Let's just put it that way, because we didn't have the money for it. But we had to develop the character a lot for the movie because prior to that, she had only been hosting horror movies. She'd mentioned a few little glimpses into her life, like that she had a macabre mobile. We didn't know what it looked like or anything. Nobody knew what she was, where she came from, why she looked the way she did. So that all had to be developed for the movie, and that was a really fantastic launching pad for all the comics that came after that.

There was a Marvel comic book of the movie right when it came out, and that pretty much set out the storyline. But then after that, with comic books and animation, you're able to go to the moon. You're able to go to hell. You're able to go and do anything you want. So it opens up such an incredible world. Like I said, it doesn't cost any money to turn Elvira into a rat [laughs] or anything you might want.

