Chainsaw Man Trailer: A New Demon-Hunting, Blood-Soaking Anime Enters The Ring

After a relatively quiet spring anime season, and a dull summer, it seems the upcoming fall anime season is going to be the hottest club. It's got everything: "Mob Psycho 100," "My Hero Academia," "Spy x Family," the triumphant return of "Bleach," "Blue Lock" delivering another soccer anime, the first "Gundam" show in seven years, "Mobile Suit Gundam: Witch From Mercury." Joining the season is arguably the most anticipated new anime of the year: "Chainsaw Man."

Now that "Attack on Titan" is finally, supposedly, probably, maybe daring to end once and for all, the search for the next big anime hit is underway — from super hits like "Demon Slayer" now getting one fewer competitor, to recent manga hits like "Spy x Family," "Kaiju No. 8" (which just announced an anime adaptation), to "Chainsaw Man." These manga have very little in common, but "Chainsaw Man" has one advantage in that its blood-soaking premise and spectacular fight scenes may attract fans of "Attack on Titan." Though the manga has a rather dark start and hints of a bleak story just like the absurdly nihilistic "Titan," the tale of the titular Chainsaw Man is also filled with absurdist humor that helps contrast its bloody action with tongue-in-cheek visual gags. After all, the protagonist is friends with the absolute cutest dog, who also happens to be a demon with a chainsaw coming out of his head.

"Chainsaw Man" follows Denji, a teenage boy with terrible luck who is forced to work as a devil hunter to pay off his late father's death. One day he is betrayed and in order to survive he makes a deal with a chainsaw devil, becoming the titular Chainsaw Man.