Attack On Titan Final Season Part 3 Officially Announced For 2023

The "Attack on Titan" anime series is gearing up to end its decade-long run next year with Part 3 of its fourth and final season. NHK General TV, which broadcasts the show in Japan, has now made it official with a teaser announcing Part 3, "The Final Arc" of "Attack on Titan" season 4, in 2023.

"Attack on Titan" is based on the long-running manga series of the same name, written and illustrated by Hajime Isayama. The story takes place in a post-apocalyptic landscape where man-eating giants known as Titans besiege the walls of the fortified cities where humanity's survivors dwell. The protagonist, Eren Jaeger — voiced by Yûki Kaji in Japanese and Bryce Papenbrook in the English dub — is one such survivor, who becomes a soldier in the Survey Corps and learns that he has the ability to morph into a Titan.

The "Attack on Titan" manga first began in serialized form in Kodansha's monthly "Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine" in 2009, and is now one of the best-selling manga series of all time. The 34th volume was published last year and concluded the comic book version of the story, while the animated television show has been going since 2013. In live-action, the "Attack on Titan" franchise also spawned a two-part film in 2015.