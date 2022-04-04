Attack On Titan Final Season Part 3 Officially Announced For 2023
The "Attack on Titan" anime series is gearing up to end its decade-long run next year with Part 3 of its fourth and final season. NHK General TV, which broadcasts the show in Japan, has now made it official with a teaser announcing Part 3, "The Final Arc" of "Attack on Titan" season 4, in 2023.
"Attack on Titan" is based on the long-running manga series of the same name, written and illustrated by Hajime Isayama. The story takes place in a post-apocalyptic landscape where man-eating giants known as Titans besiege the walls of the fortified cities where humanity's survivors dwell. The protagonist, Eren Jaeger — voiced by Yûki Kaji in Japanese and Bryce Papenbrook in the English dub — is one such survivor, who becomes a soldier in the Survey Corps and learns that he has the ability to morph into a Titan.
The "Attack on Titan" manga first began in serialized form in Kodansha's monthly "Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine" in 2009, and is now one of the best-selling manga series of all time. The 34th volume was published last year and concluded the comic book version of the story, while the animated television show has been going since 2013. In live-action, the "Attack on Titan" franchise also spawned a two-part film in 2015.
Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 teaser
The four seasons of the "Attack on Titan" anime series have run varying lengths, with the first season holding 25 episodes and the second season — which aired in 2017 — coming in at only 12. The third season was back up to 22 episodes but it was split into two parts, which aired in 2018 and 2019. "Attack on Titan" season 4 is going out with a bang: it has already delivered 28 episodes and there are still more to come.
There's not much to see in the above teaser; it's only 15 seconds long and is really more of a motion graphic. However, it takes on a high-angle perspective like a Titan would have, and shows the surviving heroes of the Survey Corps, standing on a smoky battlefield, ready for their final fight in 2023. An accompanying promo image gives a better look at the scene and shows that they are, in fact, standing in a Titan's footprint.
The final episode of "Attack on Titan," Season 4, Part 2, was broadcast in Japan on April 4, 2022, which is what brought on the announcement of Part 3 (via Crunchyroll). In the U.S., all four seasons of "Attack on Titan" are currently streaming on Hulu, DirecTV, and Adult Swim.