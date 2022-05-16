Chainsaw Man Trailer: Sharpen Your Teeth, Devil Hunters, For A Blood-Soaked Anime Adaptation

Crunchyroll has nabbed the streaming rights to "Chainsaw Man," the upcoming anime series adaptation of the popular manga by Tatsuki Fujimoto. The streamer plans to simulcast the series from Japan later this year, subtitled and dubbed, in over 200 countries and territories across the globe.

"Chainsaw Man," per Crunchyroll's press release, takes place "in a supernatural world of Devils manifested from the collective fears of humans." Which sounds like the world of politics, but I digress. The series "follows a teenage Devil Hunter named Denji who makes a contract with his pet Devil, Pochita, in order to be resurrected from the dead." He's like Ash Williams from the "Evil Dead" franchise, but with a chainsaw for a head (and one on each arm) instead of just a hand.

MAPPA, the Japanese animation studio behind "Jujutsu Kaisen 0" and "Attack on Titan: The Final Season," is producing "Chainsaw Man." The screenplay is by Hiroshi Seko, who served as writer for the latter title that season. Ryū Nakayama is directing, and character design is by Kazutaka Sugiyama, with Ghibli alum Kiyotaka Oshiyama ("The Wind Rises;" "The Secret World of Arrietty") handling the "devil design."

Check out the trailer for "Chainsaw Man," below.