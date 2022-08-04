The Orville: New Horizons Actor Anne Winters On The Arc Of Playing A 'Space Racist' [Spoiler Interview]

Did you know about Charly's whole arc when you signed on for "The Orville: New Horizons?" Or did you experience the same emotional rollercoaster that we did as each script came in?

I knew from the very get-go, and that's a big reason why I took it on. What's funny is with quarantine, since we film out of order, I knew that I was going to die and we've filmed so much and I knew all of my lines for the whole show for like three years. I have this pending death episode with this show that was going to just be a couple months or maybe a year of shooting. Then I would do something else, but it became this whole thing with Covid and everything. Obviously, it turned out well and it's great, but I was not planning on the pending death to be so stretched out for so long.

I was thinking about dying onscreen and seeing "your" own funeral. I know it's not you dying and Captain Mercer isn't eulogizing you, but your face is right there next to him at the memorial. It has to stir up some feelings, right?

Yeah, it's weird. I mean, obviously I didn't need to be there, but some people would go to their memorial service scene. I was like, "No, that's weird." It's creepy to see myself on a pedestal and be talked about like that. But a death scene is something that you know it's coming, but you don't really think about that throughout your arc because it is in the moment. It is something that you don't really have going on in your mind throughout a season or it's not really in your mind until the moment that you're there. So it was something that I put to the side for the whole season until I was doing that scene. That's what gives it the realness. You can't go every day to set thinking, "Oh, I'm going to die at the end."

What was your last day on set like for you? Was it highly emotional?

It was that day.

Oh, that was it?

Yeah. My last words were "I'm here, Amanda," and then I wrapped. Actually, the craziest thing was after I was on my way home, I got T-boned.

Oh no!

It was the first time my car had ever been totaled. Some guy ran a red light. It all got handled. I was fine, but it was so creepy and weird that it was like, I had just finished that it was my last day on set and then I'm on my way home and I get hit by a car. That made me a little bit [shaken up].

Oh my gosh. Crazy. Well, now I'm double glad that you're here in this interview right now.

Yep! Me too. For real.