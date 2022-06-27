The Orville: New Horizons Actor Scott Grimes On His Big Action Scene And Embracing More Drama [Interview]

While he's known to be a jokester, Lt. Gordon Malloy is much more than comic relief on "The Orville." In fact, you get to show off your dramatic chops in a number of the show's best episodes. But it seems, as you said, like Gordon gets a lot more serious in the first three episodes of "New Horizons," especially in episode 1. Were you excited to explore more aspects of your character in this new season, particularly in response to the Isaac situation?

Yeah, definitely. As an actor you also go, "Well, you're taking the comedy out, where's my place in the show?" So I was really happy that Seth and the writers and [director] Jon Cassar allowed Gordon to do what you just said, to grow and have thoughts and have this thing about Isaac that was definitely prevalent in episode 1. So yes, I'm really happy to Gordon to still have a place on the show. He's still a good [pilot], he drives the ship, and I still have these little quips once in a while, these comments that lighten up the scenes, that's my job also. So yes, very happy to still have a place on this show. And it's going to get more and more dramatic for the show and for Gordon.

In regards to the Isaac situation from episode 1, your show hasn't been afraid to explore controversial topics in the past, but were you surprised by Gordon's reaction to the whole thing in the opening of this season?

I was. I knew that my character had to be someone that Charly [Anne Winters' character] needed to talk to about it. How I took it, though — because I love Isaac. I think the reason Gordon had a problem with Isaac is not because of the same reasons that Charly had. The Kaylon killed her friend. Gordon was upset because he trusted this guy, Isaac. If you remember, I sang songs to Isaac last year and we were good friends. We were jokesters together. And so I think Gordon had just had that reaction because he trusted Isaac and that hurt Gordon. And you'll see a little bit of that as it goes on and maybe that trust will come back.