Brad Pitt Channeled Buster Keaton And Jackie Chan For His Role In Bullet Train

Buster Keaton and Jackie Chan aren't exactly the same type of dark horses that Pitt's character Ladybug ends up being in "Bullet Train," but their penchant for combining action and comedy certainly impacted how Pitt approached his role in "Bullet Train." Ladybug's overall vibe and style, especially when fighting, was inspired by a meshing of these two legends by way of Pitt's particular tastes — specifically finding ways to make their stunt work bleed seamlessly into comedy.

In an upcoming interview with /Film, Leitch and producer Kelly McCormick told us how Pitt knew early on in the process that he wanted to take a big swing with this role. "[Pitt] was like, 'Let's swing for the fences, lean into the comedy, lean into the physical comedy, go for laughs.' That's what the world needs right now. That's the tonic of our times. We want to make people laugh and he was bringing it from the beginning," Leitch said. Elsewhere in that same interview, he told us:

"When you look at Jackie as a lot of those characters that he's had, where he is sort of the underdog and he's trying to survive and he's using the props in this fun Buster Keaton-esque way, it was a no-brainer to lean into that and the homage to Jackie's choreography. And so, we were full-on mining from Jackie's playbook, for sure."

McCormick told us that Pitt became "so obsessed" with Jackie Chan during filming that he lamented the fact that there weren't more documentaries about Chan for him to dive into and study.