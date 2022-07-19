John Wick Was Originally A 75-Year-Old Man Before Keanu Reeves Got The Role

Before starring in "John Wick," which was released in 2014, Reeves appeared in a bunch of averagely-received films, such as "Generation Um" and "47 Ronin." Reeves was not exactly at a career high at the time, and his agent had inquired about the script for "John Wick," which was handed to him with the note: "Clearly, you're not 75."

While this is funny to an extent, Reeves is clearly a standout figure in the action genre, having spearheaded the revolutionary "Matrix" films, along with "Speed" and "Point Break." Also, Reeves is no stranger to playing complex characters, as evidenced by his roles in "Constantine" and "The Devil's Advocate," in which he's constantly undergoing some sort of torment, of an emotional and moral nature.

Reeves was instantly drawn to Kolkstad's world building, and connected to the character of Wick instantly. In a statement made in Altman and Gross' book, Reeves says that he immediately saw the potential of the character, and forged an "emotional connection with John Wick, who's grieving, who's lost the love of his life and has this mythical dark past." Reeves loved the idea of a man on a "quest to reclaim his life" and while Kolstad was clear that Reeves could not play an elderly man, the actor's dedication to the role and deep understanding of "John Wick's" world, eventually led to Kolstad changing this aspect of the character.

All it took was for Keanu to say "Okay, I'm going to play him [Wick] 35," to which Kolstad agreed.