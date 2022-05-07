John Wick Director Chad Stahelski To Direct Kaiju TV Show Project Nemesis

Heads up, kaiju fans — Jeremy Robinson's "The Nemesis Saga" novels are being adapted for television. The first book in the series, "Project Nemesis," is going to be a television series from Sony TV and Original Film, and here's the really exciting part: "John Wick" co-director Chad Stahelski is at the helm, taking on both directorial and executive producer roles.

Deadline broke the news of the series going into development, though details are limited at this time. The "Project Nemesis" novel was also adapted into a comic book series from American Gothic Press, so Stahelski and whoever ends up writing the series will have plenty of material to draw from.

"Project Nemesis" is a kaiju (giant monster) story with a unique twist that melds mega-monster action with a revenge story: the DNA of Nemesis, the Greek goddess of vengeance, is combined with the DNA of Maigo, a little girl who was brutally murdered. Through some sci-fi fantasy wildness, the result of the union is a rampaging kaiju looking for Maigo's killer across the northeastern United States.