The Bullet Train Stunt That Left Aaron Taylor-Johnson Hospitalized

David Leitch's latest action film "Bullet Train" is about to hit theaters. It's the story of a hitman named Ladybug (Brad Pitt) who really wants to retire, but he ends up doing one last, supposedly non-violent job on a bullet train from Tokyo to Kyoto. However, joining him on that train are a slew of assassins played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Bad Bunny, and Joey King, and they all want Ladybug dead.

Leitch is known for his wild fight scenes in films like "Atomic Blonde" and "Deadpool 2," and he even acted as Pitt's stuntman for many years before getting into directing. But it sounds like the action got a little out of hand, because one of the "Bullet Train" fight scenes actually put Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the hospital.

The "Tenet" co-star spoke to Variety saying, "You know, when you sign up for a David Leitch movie, you know you gotta get a couple of battle scars, some war wounds." That doesn't begin to cover what actually happened to him on set though.