One Memorable Better Call Saul Character Was Meant To Be A Breaking Bad Deep Cut

Like many prequel stories, the writers of "Better Call Saul" simply couldn't resist packing in all sorts of hilarious references and Easter eggs over the years that "Breaking Bad" fans would immediately recognize. The noxious Ken Wins ending up a victim of Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) and Kim Wexler's (Rhea Seehorn) schemes, Hank Schrader (Dean Norris) and Steven Gomez (Steven Michael Quezada) swooping in with all their DEA bluster, and even "Spooge" making an unexpected appearance earlier this season were only a few of the more notable highlights — not to mention the reappearance of a certain pair of meth cooks. Unlike many prequel stories, however, "Better Call Saul" has only ever indulged in those occasional nostalgia trips when it was narratively justified.

One such instance could've placed an impressively deep-cut Easter egg right in plain sight all along, involving a memorable "Better Call Saul" supporting character by the name of Daniel Wormald. Brought to absurdly dweeby life by actor Mark Proksch and introduced under the alias of Pryce, the pharmaceutical employee-turned-drug-supplier managed to get on none other than Mike Ehrmantraut's radar as a particularly insufferable and naïve criminal in need of back-up during his drug deals.

Few fans could ever forget the sight of the hopeless Daniel in his garish, gas-guzzling Hummer set against Mike's thousand-yard stare. Fewer still could've known that this character was originally meant to tie together a specific plot thread from "Breaking Bad." Thanks to an early scene in the black-and-white timeline of Gene Takovic, where he frantically calls his Saul Goodman-era receptionist Francesca (Tina Parker) for news about former associates, we know how.